MADRID, Spain. – Cuban specialists predicted a progressive increase in confirmed and hospitalized CODIV-19 cases.

According to the official news media Granma this Tuesday, in light of this situation the scientists recommended that health and sanitary measures be maximized to avert a new wave of contagion in the country.

During their weekly meeting with president Miguel Díaz-Canel, they also insisted in conducting a massive immunization campaign and the administration of booster shots.

Doctor of Science Raúl Guinovart Díaz, who is in charge of updating forecast models, stated that Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila provinces have remained the epicenter of the pandemic during this year. They predict that it will stay the same.

Following in the number of contagions are Mayabeque, Holguín, Las Tunas, Matanzas and Cienfuegos provinces, according to Guinovart Díaz.

Contrary to the beginning of March, which averaged 500 new cases daily, in the last few days the numbers have risen to between 600 and close to 1,000 cases per day.

At the close of March 28th, there were 8,400 hospitalized patients in Cuba, of which 4,588 were suspect of COVID-19; 25 were under observation; and 3,787 were confirmed active.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP, by its Spanish acronym), out of 8,310 new samples analyzed, 621 tested positive.

Of the 621 cases (360 women, 261 men), 609 were contacts of confirmed cases; 7 were of foreign contagion; and 5 had no identifiable infection source; 21 of them were asymptomatic.

As far as the age groups, health authorities specified there were: (181) under 20 years of age; (131) between the ages of 20 and 39; (154) between the ages of 40 and 59; and (155) 60 years of age or older.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.