MIAMI, United States. – The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) approved on Wednesday the request by American Airlines to resume operations to several Cuban provinces, according to the news agency Reuters.

The four destinations chosen by American to resume flights to the interior of the island are Varadero, Santa Clara, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

An airline communiqué which the British news agency had access to indicates that flights to those four destinations “will improve service and access between the U.S. and those location outside of Havana, after more than two years of service being suspended.”

American Airlines added that it “will comply with the public’s interest by offering and sustaining better connectivity with Cuba through its operations center in Miami, and will represent substantial competition to other U.S. airlines that service Cuba.”

Regular flights by U.S. airlines to airports in the interior of Cuba were suspended in December 2019 by order of then president Donald Trump, who reversed the rapprochement between the U.S. government and the regime in Havana started in 2014 by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

In late June of this year, American Airlines requested from the Department of Transportation to increase its flights to Cuba, which are limited today to José Martí International Airport, in Havana.

The company’s request came less than a month after the Department of Transportation Order 2022-6-1 came into effect, cancelling actions taken by the Trump administration between 2019 and 2020.

Cancellation of flight restrictions to the island is part of “the Biden administration’s measures which were announced last May 16 in support of the Cuban people.”

