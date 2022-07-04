MIAMI, United States. –American Airlines requested authorization from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for reinstatement of its operations to five Cuban provinces, according to the Miami Herald.

The airline, which already operates six daily flights to the José Martí International Airport, in Havana, hopes to increase its flights to the air terminals in Santa Clara, Holguín, Varadero, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba from Miami International Airport.

According to the Miami Herald, if the airline receives authorization from the Department of Transportation, it could reinstate its flights to points outside Havana as early as next November.

According to Miami’s daily, the airline plans to operate two flights a day to Santa Clara, and one a day to Holguín, Varadero, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba.

The airline company issued a statement saying that the additional flights to Cuba “will improve both service and access from the United States to other cities outside Havana, in addition to providing the best connection to Cuba through American Airlines’ operations center in Miami.”

American Airlines’ request to increase the number of flights comes less than a month from enactment of DOT’s Order 2022-6-1, which cancelled the measures adopted by the Trump administration between 2019 and 2020.

With the U.S. government’s new measure, the Order issued on October 25, 2019 was cancelled. This Order limited air operations by U.S. carriers exclusively to the José Martí International Airport in Havana. So was the Order dated January 10, 2020, which barred all charter flights between the two countries.

Elimination of flight restrictions to the island is part of “measures announced by the Administration on May 16 in support of the Cuban people.”

