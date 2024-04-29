AREQUIPA, Peru – The specialized website Aeroroutes reported that the company Air China will fly between Beijing and Havana twice a week with a stopover in Madrid.

The new stopover represents an additional travel option to the Island for Cubans residing in Spain. It joins the routes covered by Iberia, Air Europa, World2Fly, Iberojet, and Cubana de Aviación.

Aeroroutes confirmed the opening of bookings between Beijing Capital–Madrid–Havana, although initially, the route is only scheduled from May 17 to September 28, 2024. The company, a Star Alliance member, will use the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Air China’s general service to Madrid will increase from nine to 11 frequencies per week to cover the regular connections between the capitals of both countries and the extensions to Sao Paulo and Havana.

This Tuesday, the Council of Ministers of Spain approved an amendment to the Air Transport Agreement between the European country and Cuba to establish “an open skies framework.”

The return of Air China to the Island in May was announced by Joel Beltrán Archer Santos, president of the Cuban Aviation Corporation S.A., following a meeting with Chinese executives who participated in the International Transport and Logistics Fair of Cuba.

Both the head and Cuban directors of the sector found significant common ground with the delegation from the Asian country. The Corporation shared the details on its social media account. The Cuban Minister of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez, upon inaugurating the 2nd International Transport and Logistics Fair (FITL 2024), pointed out that the event aimed to energize the recovery of sustainable development in the sector. This Fair took place at the Pabexpo exhibition center in Havana, from April 3 to 5.

