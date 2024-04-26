AREQUIPA, Peru – The carrier Air China will begin operations in Cuba starting next May, official sources reported this Saturday, as cited by the official media Cubadebate.

The president of the Cuban Aviation Corporation S.A., Joel Beltrán Archer Santos, made the announcement after a meeting with Chinese executives who participated in the International Transport and Logistics Fair of Cuba.

Both Archer Santos and the Cuban directors of the sector found broad agreement with the delegation from the Asian country. The Corporation posted the details on its social media account.

At the opening of the 2nd International Transport and Logistics Fair (FITL 2024), the Cuban Minister of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez, pointed out that the event sought to energize the recovery of sustainable development in the sector. This Fair was held at the Pabexpo exhibition center in Havana, from April 3 to 5.

To FITL 2024, 120 exhibiting entities attended, both Cuban and foreign, and more than 600 professionals from the sector.

The Cuban regime is trying through all possible means for the tourism sector to recover, one of the main sources of foreign exchange income for the country. With that goal, the authorities are promoting investment in the development of hotel infrastructure, while education, the housing program, and industry remain neglected.

According to an analysis provided by economist Pedro Monreal, investments in Cuba remain very uneven, and a third are concentrated in activities mainly centered around tourism.

Although the specialist recognizes a decrease in investment in tourism, which hit a record 47.6% in 2020, it still represents more than a third of the national investment. Health and Education maintain minimal investment values, but they are not the only concerning areas, as agricultural investment is also extremely low.

