MIAMI, United States. – Canadian airline Air Canada will cancel its flights to Cuba and to other tourism destinations in the Caribbean starting January 24, 2022 due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant.

According to information provided on the airline’s web page, the canceled destinations include Antigua, Aruba, Samana, Curacao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

According to the Air Canada, the objective of this measure is to prevent Canadians from becoming stranded abroad. To that end, the airline plans “to operate a series of commercial flights to the affected destinations in order to bring clients at the cancelled destinations back to Canada.”

Likewise, the airline committed itself to provide full flight reimbursement to clients affected by the temporary cancellation of those flights.

Canadian media indicates that another airline company that will reduce its flights is Air Transat, owned by tourism operator Transat, one of the airlines that transports more passengers to Cuba on a yearly basis.

Although the company, headquartered in Montreal, has not specified the tourist destinations that will be affected by the cancelations, it assured travelers that they will be reimbursed in total. Transat also indicated that as soon as it was possible, it would give clients date changes for their reservations.

After several months of relatively low numbers, cases of coronavirus in Cuba have skyrocketed in the last few days to over one thousand daily contagions.

Until last Monday, January 3rd, Cuban health officials had detected 92 cases of the Omicron variant in 13 provinces.

