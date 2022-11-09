MADRID, Spain. – Air Canada airline resumed its flights to Cuba on October 28th, flights which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism, quoted by the official medium Cuban News Agency (Agencia Cubana de Noticias, ACN by its Spanish acronym), there will be five weekly direct flights to Havana.

The information highlighted that Canada has been one of the principal tourist markets for Cuba, and direct flights are now especially significant for the island’s tourism.

It’s worth noting that last October 28th, the Cuban government admitted that it will not meet its goal of welcoming 2.5 million international tourists in 2022, as it had projected.

ACN also noted that Aeromexico airline was resuming flights as of Sunday, October 30th with seven weekly flights operating the Mexico City-Havana route.

Aeromexico started operations in Cuba in 2011, and in 2020 ceased flying to the island due to coronavirus health restrictions.

In mid-October, Venezuela’s state airline Conviasa inaugurated air connection with Cuba from the state of Falcón, in order to consolidate commercial and tourism exchanges between the two countries, according to Ramón Celestino Velázquez, Minister of Transportation for Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Last September, Joe Biden’s administration agreed to expand U.S. flights to the island for the airlines JetBlue and American Airlines.

Other airline companies have increased flights to Cuba after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, among them the Spanish Word2Fly, owned by Iberostar tourism group, the Mexican Viva Aerobus, the Colombian Wingo and the Angolan TAAG-Líneas Aéreas.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.