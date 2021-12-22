MIAMI, United States. – The Gran Muthu Rainbow Hotel at Guillermo Key, considered to be the first LGBTI+ hotel in Cuba, reopened its doors this week after a lengthy closure due to health measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the news agency AFP.

The reopening is taking place, coincidentally, in the context of discussions about the

preliminary project for a new Family Code, which includes same-sex marriage on its agenda.

“We are taking major steps now with the new Family Code for the Constitution, and that will mean progress for our society,” stated Marlis Delgado, sales director of the Gran Muthu Rainbow Hotel to AFP.

Delgado also referred to the coming reopening of another hotel in Havana, earmarked for the LGBTI+ community, which, in her opinion, will enhance the possibility that the new Family Code “will have a stronger foundation in order to be approved.”

Delgado is referring to the Telégrafo Hotel, whose opening was announced by the Gaviota Hotel Group, a GAESA military conglomerate entity. Its inauguration, date still to be announced, was celebrated this past June 28th at the Centro Nacional de Educación Sexual (CENESEX, by its Spanish acronym).

However, several LGBTI+ activists took the news as “totally” disrespectful. “What they should be announcing today is that the new Family Code will not be submitted to a referendum, that trans individuals will have, at long last, a Law of Gender Identity,” activist Raúl Soublett stated. He is the founder of the Afro-Cuban Alliance.

“Once again, we can see what the priorities are. Money, money, and more money. We need less hotels and more rights,” he demanded. “Hotels for everybody!!! Guarantee the adoption of laws that will protect us against discrimination and violence,” he also demanded.

Although the Gran Muthu Rainbow Hotel, a luxury facility rated 5-star-plus, was inaugurated in 2019, its profitability has been very limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time its construction was announced, official sources stated that it would feature 248 guest rooms, five restaurants, three bars, several entertainment halls and installations for water sports.

“This is something that can be very, very good, and I hope it inspires the government to effect the necessary changes for LGBT individuals and their rights here in Cuba, and I expect that it will be a positive change for the country,” a tourist who identified himself as Kevin stated to ADP.

