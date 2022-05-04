MADRID, Spain. – Aeroméxico Airlines could start operating flights at the end of this year, with tourist destinations to Havana, Varadero, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

According to the Mexican website Reportur, which quoted Sonia Beltrán, Cuba’s Tourism advisor to the Cuban Embassy in Mexico, this decision is based on the rise in Mexican tourist demand for visiting the island, and also due to relaxing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Some 5,000 Mexican tourists have visited Cuba so far in 2022. According to Cuban authorities, Cuba could welcome this year more than 120,000 tourists, now that Aeroméxico, the best-known airline in Mexico, founded in 1934, will be making flights to Cuba available.

At present, Viva Aerobus and Magnicharters are the airlines flying to Cuba from Mexico.

The latter recently announced a varied travel availability to Havana and Holguín.

Last March, Magnicharters, which belongs to Grupo Aéreo Monterrey S.A., also opened a special promotion for the month of April traveling Havana-Mérida, which entailed a luggage allowance of 22 pounds for carry-on and 50.7 pounds for checked baggage.

According to Sonia Beltrán, until April 17th, of the 399,077 international tourists who had arrived in Cuba in 2022, 4,979 were Mexican.

Of the total number of foreign visitors that Cuba welcomed in the last four months, 362,006 originated from Cuba’s principal 20 tourist markets. Mexico is number 11th on that list, below nations like Canada, the United States, Russia, Germany. However, Mexico occupies first place among the countries in Latin America that make up Cuba’s tourist-market, above Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

