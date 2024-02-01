MIAMI, United States – Aerolíneas Argentinas announced the cancellation of its weekly route to Havana starting March 8, a decision driven by the lack of profitability of this connection.

According to sources close to the company and quoted by the Argentine news outlet Infobae, this route caused losses of half a million dollars in 2023. Furthermore, it was noted that the decision was made after a “commercial analysis aimed at protecting and strengthening the company, as well as prioritizing destinations that are more financially beneficial.”

This measure goes hand in hand with an improvement in the efficiency of the cabin crew and pilot work hours, as well as other services specifically dedicated to this route. Consequently, an improvement in the quality of service on the Cancun route is expected, which was previously combined with Havana.

Passengers affected by this cancellation will be rebooked on flights operated by other airlines at no additional cost. “In case you wish to cancel your trip due to this modification, the full ticket value will be refunded,” the company stated.

After an eight-year hiatus, Aerolíneas Argentinas resumed the Buenos Aires-Havana route with three weekly frequencies in July 2022.

According to press reports from that date, the route, which had existed in the past, was cancelled in 2016. Starting in July 2022, it was serviced by B737-MAX aircraft with a stopover in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, both on the outbound and return flights.

At that time, the President of Aerolíneas Argentinas, Pablo Ceriani, told the press, “We have previous experience operating there; it’s a highly requested flight by tour operators and travel agencies due to the latent demand, and we believe it will complement the flight to Punta Cana very well. Furthermore, it’s always great news to reclaim destinations that were abandoned.” Meanwhile, the Cuban regime’s ambassador in Argentina, Pedro Prada Quintero, stated, “We are very pleased with the resumption of Aerolíneas’ operations to Cuba because it means building a new bridge between our two peoples, facilitating tourism and trade in both directions.”

