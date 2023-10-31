HAVANA, Cuba. – The digital site Travel Trade Caribbean has informed that this coming November 11th, the exclusive event Le Dîner en Blanc will take place again. From that same portal, it was announced that 350 guests are expected, “all dressed in white in what will surely be an unforgettable evening under the stars, filled with beauty and magic.”

Le Dîner en Blanc is an epicurean experience that has taken place in more than 120 cities in 40 countries. Its objective, according to its organizers, is to promote friendship, elegance and a sense of community.

In the context of a saddened Cuba, where people are generally poorly dressed and each day is emptier than the day before due to the greatest exodus in its history, this feast will take place. The event might seem anachronistic to anyone, except to those who need tourism to recover at all costs while pretending that everything is fine, that the people whose days lack coffee, sugar and rice welcomes proudly and in solidarity these refined guests who want to know nothing about cuts or shortages.

All the rituals of this event will transpire in a Havana that is hungry. The event site will be kept secret to add mystery and emotion to the celebration. Everyone will have to dress in white from head to toe, and folks will be allowed to drink only wine or champagne that has been previously ordered from Le Dîner en Blanc’s virtual store.

The event, which is French in origin, comes with other activities that seek –what else- to reposition the Cuba destination, which is behind Caribbean countries regarding tourism’s recovery.

According to the Travel Trade Caribbean webpage, the complete package is available for U>$ 530 per couple. There will be dinner at El Atelier restaurant, where Cuban music will play. Then the following day, Le Dîner en Blanc will take place. Once concluded, a big DJ party will start “to die until you drop, share with friends, and experiment having fun Cuban style,” because all Cubans can have this kind of fun any day of the year.

To end the weekend activities, there will be an open-bar buffet at Macumba, entertainment provided by the music group Los Van Van.

ARTÍCULO DE OPINIÓN Las opiniones expresadas en este artículo son de exclusiva responsabilidad de quien las emite y no necesariamente representan la opinión de CubaNet.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.