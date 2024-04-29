MÉRIDA, Mexico – A total of 809,238 tourists arrived in Cuba in the first quarter of the year, according to official figures from the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI, by its Spanish acronym).

Canada remains the main source of tourists with 399,272, followed by Russia with 66,887; the United States with 46,717, and Germany with 22,097.

In January, 259,898 tourists arrived, 268,201 in February, and 281,139 in March.

France (19,377), England (16,719), Mexico (14,689), Spain (14,036), and Argentina (12,753) also contributed a significant number of tourists.

Already at the beginning of April, although with only preliminary figures, the official press of the Cuban regime noted a “modest increase” in the arrival of tourists during the first quarter of the year.

A report from the state media Cubadebate indicated a 7.5% increase in international visitors to the Island, compared to the same period the previous year.

In its quest for three million tourists, the Ministry of Tourism faces some challenges, acknowledged by the official press, including the increase of direct air connections to Cuba and a renewal in the offerings.

Despite the increase, regime authorities recognize that tourism is not prospering as planned and see it as complex to achieve the goals that have been set.

