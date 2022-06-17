MIAMI, United States. – One of the two individuals that remained hospitalized as a result of wounds suffered during the explosion of the Saratoga Hotel died Wednesday, according to information provided by Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym).

The deceased is Vanessa Sierra Suris, 44 years of age, who had remained in serious condition at the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, in Havana.

With her death, the number of casualties resulting from the Saratoga explosion goes up to 47. Ninety-nine individuals were wounded, and one of them remains in the hospital. Another 51 patients were treated after the explosion and later discharged.

According to MINSAP, a patient remains hospitalized as the “Hermanos Ameijeiras” Hospital.

This past June 11th, it was also learnt that the only baby wounded in the Saratoga explosion, a boy named Arón Dávila González, was out of danger and had been discharged.

Arón was the youngest person wounded, and he remained in critical condition for several days, according to official reports.

Cuban authorities blamed the May 6th accident on a gas leak. However, to date there has been no official report on the causes of the explosion.

In late May, Spanish tourist César Román was able to return to Spain. He had been hospitalized from the day of the explosion until his discharge. His fiancée, Cristina López-Cerón Ugarte, was the only foreign victim of the explosion.

The couple was visiting Cuba to celebrate César Román’s 30th birthday. López-Cerón’s remains were repatriated to Galicia on May 12th. There, her family received her remains and then transported them to Landro, Viveiro, the city where she was born.

The Saratoga was practically destroyed. In addition, the explosion caused damages to nearby buildings, among them El Calvario Baptist Church, the first Baptist temple constructed in Cuba, and the Martí Theater.

