MADRID, Spain. – Iberojet Airlines will start to offer flights between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba starting November 11, 2022. With one flight per week, the itinerary includes no stops and will operate year-round.

Tickets are already available on Iberojet ‘s website and through all official sales channels.

The airline will provide also the possibility of combining the airports of Santiago de Cuba for arrivals and departures from the island.

When making the announcement, the company stated that this was an opportunity for tourists to get to know Santiago de Cuba, a city that is often relegated due to its location in the easternmost region of Cuba, far from the capital.

With this new itinerary to Santiago de Cuba, Iberojet will continue to provide three weekly flights: two from Madrid to Havana, and one to Santiago de Cuba.

The tourism advisor to Cuba’s embassies in Spain and Portugal, Niurka Pérez Denis, pointed out the importance of this new itinerary for strengthening the tourism sector in Cuba.

“It will provide the Spanish market a magnificent opportunity to get to know Cuba from the perspective of one of its most interesting cities in terms of history, culture and heritage,” stated Pérez Denis.

Iberojet Airlines

Iberojet belongs to one of the most recognized tourism brands in Spain: Ávoris Corporación Empresarial.

Its modern fleet has two Airbus A350-900 aircrafts, three Airbus A330-300, one A330 -200 and one Airbus A320-200.

In addition to flying to Cuba, the airline flies to other tourist destinations like Punta Cana, Riviera Maya and Cancun.

The airline is in high demand for Cubans who reside in Spain because of its competitive prices, and also because it’s one of the few airlines that allows carrying a 50-pound piece of luggage for the price of the ticket.

