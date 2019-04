Comité para la Protección de los Periodistas denuncia arresto de reportero de CubaNet

On April 22, Cuban police agents detained journalist Roberto Jesús Quiñones, a contributor to the news website @CubanetNoticias, as he was standing outside of the Guantánamo Municipal Tribunal. While being transported in the police car, agents beat him. https://t.co/FZDGJ6CJDt

— CPJ Américas (@CPJAmericas) 24 de abril de 2019