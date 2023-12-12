AREQUIPA, Perú.- Este lunes fueron anunciados los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro 2024, un galardón otorgado por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, considerado entre los más importantes en el cine y la televisión junto al Óscar y al Emmy.

El comediante Cedric the Entertainer y el actor Wilmer Valderrama fueron esta vez los artistas encargados de hacer el anuncio de las nominaciones en la edición número 81 del evento. La ceremonia fue transmitida por streaming a través de CBS y Paramount+, así como por YouTube.

Con nueve y ocho potenciales lauros respectivamente, las taquilleras cintas Barbie y Oppenheimer fueron las obras con mayor número de nominaciones del séptimo arte. En el apartado de televisión resaltaron las series The Last of Us, Succession y The Crown.

La cuarta y última temporada del drama Succession se impuso en las categorías dedicadas a la pequeña pantalla con nueve nominaciones, mientras que The Bear y Only Murders in the Building, con cinco nominaciones cada una, también destacaron.

La gala de premiaciones de los Globos de Oro 2024 se realizará el 7 de enero del próximo año. Chris Rock, Ali Wong y Will Arnett están entre los posibles conductores.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados por categoría.

Cine

Mejor actor – Película drama

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Mejor actriz – Película drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Mejor actor de reparto – Película drama

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto – Película drama

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Mejor banda sonora de película

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Francia)

“The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)

“Society of the Snow” (España)

“Fallen Leaves” (Finlandia)

“Past Lives” (Estados Unidos)

“Io capitano” (Italia)

Mejor canción original de película

“What Was I Made For?”, por Billie Eilish and Finneas (“Barbie”)

“Dance the Night”, por Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “Barbie”)

Addicted to Romance”, por Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (“She Came to Me”)

“Road to Freedom”, por Lenny Kravitz (“Rustin”)

“Peaches”, porJack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)

“I’m Just Ken”, por Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (“Barbie”)

Mejor guion

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Mejor película – Animación

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

“Suzume”

Mejor película – Drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

”Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

”Past Lives” (A24)

”The Zone of Interest” (A24)

”Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Mejor película – Comedia o musical

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

”Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

”American Fiction” (MGM)

”The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

”May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Televisión

Mejor serie de drama

“1923″ (Paramount+)

”The Crown” (Netflix)

”The Diplomat” (Netflix)

”The Last of Us” (HBO)

”The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Mejor actriz- Serie de drama

Helen Mirren — “1923″

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Mejor actor – Serie de drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Mejor actriz de reparto – Serie de TV

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Mejor actor de reparto – Serie

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Billy Cruddup, “The Morning Show”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Mejor serie de edición limitada

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Mejor actriz – Serie de edición limitada

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Mejor actor – Serie de edición limitada

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

“The Bear” (FX)

”Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

”Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

”Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

”Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Mejor actriz – De Serie de comedia o musical

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Mejor actor – De Serie de comedia o musical

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sigue nuestro canal de WhatsApp. Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de Telegram.