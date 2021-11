#Cuba: At @amnesty, we’ve issued global #UrgentAction to urge @DiazCanelB to allow all those who chose to protest on #15NovCuba to do so, as well as to allow independent journalists and #humanrights defenders to carry out their work

Take Action 👉🏽 https://t.co/YCR93kjpih pic.twitter.com/cCEWacEnP9

— Erika Guevara-Rosas (@ErikaGuevaraR) November 13, 2021