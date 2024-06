¡9.90!: Velocista cubano Shainer Rengifo destroza el récord nacional de 100 metros

9.90s 🔥😱

WORLD LEAD ☑️

NATIONAL RECORD ☑️



Shainer Reginfo 🇨🇺 sets a World Lead of 9.90s (0.0) over 100m at the Memorial Carlos Gil Perez, smashing the Cuban National Record (NR).



His teammate Reynaldo Espinosa 🇨🇺 set a Personal Best (PB) of 9.95s in second. pic.twitter.com/aMSsY7H8UM